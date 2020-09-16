Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) & Valaris (NYSE:VALPQ) Head to Head Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valaris and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pacific Drilling 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 31.43%. Pacific Drilling has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,095.87%. Given Pacific Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.02 Pacific Drilling $229.78 million 0.07 -$556.47 million N/A N/A

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Pacific Drilling -253.61% -30.12% -14.27%

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valaris beats Pacific Drilling on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

