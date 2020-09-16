P Scott Stubbs Sells 11,505 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

P Scott Stubbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00.

EXR stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

