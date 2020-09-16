Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

