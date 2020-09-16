Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.