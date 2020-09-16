Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 595.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after acquiring an additional 166,741 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

