Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Update

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABML stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Oroplata Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Oroplata Resources
