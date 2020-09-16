Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Update

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABML stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Oroplata Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Oroplata Resources alerts:

About Oroplata Resources

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Oroplata Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroplata Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.