ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

IX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ORIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IX opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

