Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CAO W Corey West Sells 5,359 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Corey West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

