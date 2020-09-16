Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang Sells 10,198 Shares

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $66,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Op Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Op Bancorp by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Op Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Op Bancorp by 108.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Op Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

