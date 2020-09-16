ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

OKE traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,346. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

