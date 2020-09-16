Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,836,000 after purchasing an additional 107,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

OMC stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

