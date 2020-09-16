Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

OLLI opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

