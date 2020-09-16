Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

