OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Ganesh Kumar Buys 4,271 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $56,505.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Ganesh Kumar acquired 5,825 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25.

OFG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164,786 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 434,440 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

