Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 40,250 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.