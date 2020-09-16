Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OCDGF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OCDGF stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

