Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given New GBX 1,650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.21).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,608 ($34.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,305.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,864.11. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

