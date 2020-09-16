Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) versus HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Head to Head Analysis

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

52.9% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and HL Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $147.70 million 4.71 $126.16 million $0.48 10.29 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 0 6 0 3.00 HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending -13.00% 7.30% 4.12% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats HL Acquisitions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. The fund seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering, and media and advertising sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies with enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.