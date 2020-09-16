NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $541.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $512.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $519.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.25. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

