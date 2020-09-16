nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

NVT stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 518,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 598,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

