Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Stock Price Up 44.4%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s stock price rose 44.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 124,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 31,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,200.97.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

