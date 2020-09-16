NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,263,010.70 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,263,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at C$97,492.95.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 88,800 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$1,221,888.00.

TSE NG opened at C$15.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.90. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 62.51, a current ratio of 62.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.69.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1086811 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

