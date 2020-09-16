Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

