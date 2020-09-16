Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

COG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 112.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 447,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 236,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

