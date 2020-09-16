Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $794,800.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NDSN opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nordson by 51.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordson by 89.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

