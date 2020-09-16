Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Nike stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Nike by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

