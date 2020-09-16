Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nice from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. Nice has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nice by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nice by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.