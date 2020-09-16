NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.63.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $12.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,151. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $252.24.

NextEra Energy’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after buying an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

