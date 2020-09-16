NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head-To-Head Comparison

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NEWTEK Business Services and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEWTEK Business Services $59.29 million 6.95 $41.13 million $2.33 8.46 Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 3.38 $30.40 million N/A N/A

NEWTEK Business Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NEWTEK Business Services and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEWTEK Business Services 44.30% 18.93% 7.74% Cass Information Systems 18.17% 11.23% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NEWTEK Business Services and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEWTEK Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.82%. Given NEWTEK Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NEWTEK Business Services is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Dividends

NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 96.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

NEWTEK Business Services beats Cass Information Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

