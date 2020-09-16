New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.18.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 1,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,344. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,970.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.