New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.14

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.14 and last traded at $155.15, with a volume of 6117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 54.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.