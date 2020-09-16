NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

