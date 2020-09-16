Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 117 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 117 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NESN. Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 112.57.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

