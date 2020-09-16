Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Neogen stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Neogen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Neogen by 305.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

