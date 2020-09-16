Needham & Company LLC Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $67.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $58.64.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Endava by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.