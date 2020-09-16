Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of -904.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 361.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 361,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 293,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 51.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 283.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

