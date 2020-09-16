National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Bankshares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

