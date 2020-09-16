NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.56

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 1908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $238,992.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $213,605.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,693 shares of company stock worth $4,448,993. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

