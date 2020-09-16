Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $5.55. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myomo shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 949,541 shares trading hands.

MYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myomo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Myomo by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

