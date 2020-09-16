Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.