Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $5.55. Myomo shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 960,334 shares traded.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Myomo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

