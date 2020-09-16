Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

MYL stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

