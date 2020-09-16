Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $582,555.39 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at $923,974.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MUSA opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.