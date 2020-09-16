MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €144.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.00 ($167.06).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX traded down €2.25 ($2.65) on Wednesday, hitting €156.70 ($184.35). The company had a trading volume of 162,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.