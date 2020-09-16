MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.