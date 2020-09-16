Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.
COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.
COOP stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
