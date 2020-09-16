Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.