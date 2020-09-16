Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,577,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,260,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,888 shares of company stock worth $29,690,615 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

