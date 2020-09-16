Monolith (TKN) 1-Day Volume Hits $125,163.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Monolith has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $125,163.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

