Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Andrew King purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £224,400 ($293,218.35).

LON MNDI traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,542.50 ($20.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,470.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,436.27. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,794 ($23.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of €0.49 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

