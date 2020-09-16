Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.